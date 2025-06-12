Analysts Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $70.90

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

