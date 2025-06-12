Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $60.27

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

BFH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 376,920 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BFH opened at $54.51 on Friday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

