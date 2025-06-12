Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Target Price at $60.27

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.
BFH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Shares of BFH opened at $54.51 on Friday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
