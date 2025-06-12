Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUGGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Veritas downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cormark cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.44, for a total value of C$996,550.50. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 40,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.06, for a total transaction of C$2,604,423.36. Insiders sold a total of 63,656 shares of company stock worth $4,060,974 in the last ninety days. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$68.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.48 and a twelve month high of C$74.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.06%.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

