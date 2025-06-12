Comparing NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) and The Competition

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) is one of 1,078 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NewAmsterdam Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 4.18, suggesting that their average share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors 8824 22869 51334 1438 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NewAmsterdam Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.76%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2,433.84%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewAmsterdam Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NewAmsterdam Pharma $47.14 million -$176.94 million -10.90 NewAmsterdam Pharma Competitors $9.91 billion $136.15 million -5.39

NewAmsterdam Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma. NewAmsterdam Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

