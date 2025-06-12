Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $20.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

