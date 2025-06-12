Contrasting Waystar (WAY) & Its Peers

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Waystar to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Waystar alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 2 3.14 Waystar Competitors 597 2302 3904 130 2.51

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waystar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Waystar currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 21.67%. Given Waystar’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waystar and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 450.11 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 12.66

Waystar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waystar beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.