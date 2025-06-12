EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $57.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

