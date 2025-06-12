Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) vs. CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacira BioSciences and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $26.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and CannaPharmaRX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $702.77 million 1.60 $41.96 million ($2.28) -10.68 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.02) -0.20

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. Pacira BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences -13.07% 13.42% 7.19% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99%

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats CannaPharmaRX on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

