Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several research analysts have commented on CORZ shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,050,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,236,755.62. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

