Critical Review: Pioneer Bankshares (PNBI) & Its Rivals

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bankshares $15.49 million $1.90 million 8.47 Pioneer Bankshares Competitors $148.96 billion $1.81 billion 11.08

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares. Pioneer Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

54.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares Competitors 15.01% 9.56% 0.97%

Summary

Pioneer Bankshares rivals beat Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. Further, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed, and variable annuities. Additionally, the company provides personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

