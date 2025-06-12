DA Davidson Cuts Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Price Target to $34.00

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Campbell’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. Campbell’s has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.11.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

