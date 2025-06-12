Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Separately, D. Boral Capital began coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of EVTL opened at $5.99 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $4.84. Research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile



Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Articles

