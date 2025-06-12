Barclays Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $16.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:BLCO opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Saunders purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,079.68. This represents a 3.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

