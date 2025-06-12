LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

Shares of LPLA opened at $377.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,264,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in LPL Financial by 224.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

