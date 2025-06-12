Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $252.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day moving average of $207.94. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

