Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $573.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6,371.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,758,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $32,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

