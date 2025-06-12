UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $380.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.33.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 0.8%

ADBE opened at $412.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.