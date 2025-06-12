Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Get Boeing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $214.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.08. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.