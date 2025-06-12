Critical Review: Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) versus Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and Innovid”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.80 billion 5.84 $76.20 million $1.62 46.16 Innovid $151.56 million 3.08 -$31.91 million ($0.09) -34.89

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 12.64% 31.66% 9.11% Innovid -9.09% -7.08% -5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trend Micro and Innovid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovid 0 4 0 0 2.00

Innovid has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Volatility and Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trend Micro beats Innovid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

