T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Financial Comparison

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and PetVivo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $7.68 million 0.39 -$50.08 million N/A N/A PetVivo $1.05 million 16.10 -$10.95 million ($0.45) -1.54

Profitability

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T2 Biosystems.

This table compares T2 Biosystems and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -563.16% N/A -174.06% PetVivo -902.82% -4,813.07% -281.78%

Volatility & Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for T2 Biosystems and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 0.00

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,418.65%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats PetVivo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems



T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that detects lethal form of common blood stream infections, which cause sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel, which detects bacterial pathogens in blood stream infections; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2Biothreat, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects biothreat pathogens. In addition, it is developing T2Cauris panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects Candida auris; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About PetVivo



PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

