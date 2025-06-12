Critical Survey: Gauzy (GAUZ) & Its Rivals

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gauzy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Gauzy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gauzy
|-66.25%
|N/A
|-34.21%
|Gauzy Competitors
|-158.22%
|-62.28%
|-23.32%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gauzy
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Gauzy Competitors
|249
|926
|1639
|87
|2.54
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Gauzy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gauzy
|$101.17 million
|-$79.27 million
|-2.34
|Gauzy Competitors
|$598.92 million
|-$51.48 million
|2.56
Gauzy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Gauzy peers beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Gauzy Company Profile
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
