Critical Survey: Gauzy (GAUZ) & Its Rivals

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gauzy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gauzy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 249 926 1639 87 2.54

Earnings and Valuation

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.36%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.43%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Gauzy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.34 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 2.56

Gauzy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gauzy peers beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

