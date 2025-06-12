WPP (NYSE:WPP) versus Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Critical Review

Next 15 Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Free Report) and WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Next 15 Group and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A WPP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Next 15 Group N/A N/A N/A $0.02 280.54 WPP $14.74 billion 0.55 $137.33 million $5.97 6.27

This table compares Next 15 Group and WPP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Next 15 Group. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Next 15 Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Next 15 Group and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next 15 Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 WPP 0 2 1 1 2.75

Summary

WPP beats Next 15 Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services. The company provides its services under the activate, Agent3, Archetype, Beyond, The Blueshirt Group, Brandwidth, Conversion Rate Experts, ELVIS, encore, House 337, M Booth, M Booth Health, Mach49, MHP Group, Mighty Social, Outcast, Palladium, Planning-inc, Publitek, Savanta, SMG, Transform, twogether, and Velocity brands. The company was formerly known as Next Fifteen Communications Group plc and changed its name to Next 15 Group plc in April 2023. Next 15 Group plc was incorporated in 1981 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers marketing strategy, creative ideation, production, commerce, influencer marketing, social media management, and technology implementation services; media strategy, planning, buying and activation, commerce media, data analytics, and consulting services; and media management, public affairs, reputation, risk and crisis management, social media management, and strategic advisory services. The company also provides brand consulting, brand identity, product and service design, and corporate and brand publication services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

