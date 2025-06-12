Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. Barclays lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.
Centrica Stock Down 0.6%
Centrica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
