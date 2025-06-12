Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $486.67.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $444.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.97. Watsco has a 1-year low of $430.20 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.24%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

