Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $29.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,092,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,814,271.90. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,709,697 shares of company stock worth $791,138,311. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $404,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $168,127,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Coupang has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Coupang’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

