Contrasting Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $5.81 billion 0.11 $292.99 million $2.51 2.97 Mawson Infrastructure Group $54.31 million 0.19 -$60.42 million ($1.45) -0.35

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yiren Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 32.37% 20.85% 16.00% Mawson Infrastructure Group -93.68% -368.57% -61.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

