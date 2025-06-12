TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. Desjardins raised Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cameco from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.92.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
