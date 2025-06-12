Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $255.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

RH Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE:RH opened at $179.28 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average is $296.61.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in RH by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 193,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,148,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

