Barclays Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $83.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $120.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 30.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

