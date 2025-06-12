Bank of America Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $290.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines stock opened at $281.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines has a one year low of $167.23 and a one year high of $281.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,386,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

