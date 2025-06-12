Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.24.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $161.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day moving average is $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $174.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

