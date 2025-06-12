Head-To-Head Survey: Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) versus Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 9 2 3.18 Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.42%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $371.53 million 4.81 $24.34 million $0.49 54.03 Jutal Offshore Oil Services $366.22 million 0.49 $36.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jutal Offshore Oil Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Jutal Offshore Oil Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

