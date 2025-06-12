Comparing Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) & mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) and mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and mPhase Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $6.22 billion 12.49 $2.26 billion $13.85 36.15 mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Synopsys has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synopsys and mPhase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 12 0 2.92 mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $607.14, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synopsys is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and mPhase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 36.12% 20.48% 13.51% mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synopsys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synopsys beats mPhase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as optical products, and mechatronic simulations. Further, it provides security and quality testing products, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. Additionally, the company provides intelligent orchestration solution, software risk manager, and black duck software composition analysis tools. It serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

