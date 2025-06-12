ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Upgraded at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

ARB IOT Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of ARBB opened at $6.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. ARB IOT Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARB IOT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARB IOT Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARB IOT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

