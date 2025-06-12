Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUMA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Humacyte Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $2.54 on Monday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $394.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 543,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 92,708 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Humacyte by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

