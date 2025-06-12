Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flex has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,005.24. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 891,134 shares of company stock worth $36,818,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Flex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after buying an additional 569,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,232,000 after acquiring an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after acquiring an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

