Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WCN opened at $189.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $165.20 and a 52 week high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.60.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

