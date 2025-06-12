Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Price

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 10,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

