Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.07.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $213.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 906.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ferguson by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.