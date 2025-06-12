Redburn Atlantic Reaffirms Sell Rating for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Redburn Atlantic reissued their sell rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of HOOD opened at $74.88 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,232,636 shares of company stock worth $111,898,793. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

