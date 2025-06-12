Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 67,976 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 5,286,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 1,360,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,706,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,112,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,337,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

