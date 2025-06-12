General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NYSE:GIS opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. General Mills has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

