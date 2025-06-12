Compass Point Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $24.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.25.

SAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $370.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

