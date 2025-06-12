Scotiabank Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$29.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.88.

Shares of SAP opened at C$27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.33. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$22.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

