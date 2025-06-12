Scotiabank Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$29.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. National Bankshares set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Saputo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.88.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
