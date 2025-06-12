Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. Chewy has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,045.50. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

