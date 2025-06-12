LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $400.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.69.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $377.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.54. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in LPL Financial by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after purchasing an additional 971,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $295,982,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 851,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.