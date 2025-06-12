Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $631.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 89,741 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 1,134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 398,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

