Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $87.78 on Monday. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 243,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,407,000 after acquiring an additional 522,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,073,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,005,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 90,627 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

