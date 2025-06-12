Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $62.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

