National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.36.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.0%

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

NA stock opened at C$134.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$123.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$125.98. The company has a market cap of C$52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$105.43 and a twelve month high of C$141.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 362 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$127.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,310.66. Also, Director Lynn Loewen purchased 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.93 per share, with a total value of C$117,930.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.